Pea & New Potato Salad (Nye kartofler og rte Salat)
Very fresh produce is the key to this easy side dish: walnut-size new potatoes, fresh peas, scallions and sweet, early-summer radishes. Danes insist on the freshest, newest potatoes possible (those from Bjäre peninsula of Skåne, in southern Sweden, are coveted with cultlike devotion). Look for them in farmers' markets in spring and early summer.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2008
Make Ahead Tip: Steam the potatoes up to 1 day ahead; cover and refrigerate. Bring to room temperature before using.
Serving Size:1 cup
140 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 24.9g; dietary fiber 4.5g; sugars 4.2g; fat 3g; saturated fat 1.1g; cholesterol 3.8mg; vitamin a iu 522.7IU; vitamin c 30.8mg; folate 58.1mcg; calcium 36.3mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 42mg; potassium 692.8mg; sodium 178.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1 1/2 starch, 1/2 fat