Pea & New Potato Salad (Nye kartofler og rte Salat)

Very fresh produce is the key to this easy side dish: walnut-size new potatoes, fresh peas, scallions and sweet, early-summer radishes. Danes insist on the freshest, newest potatoes possible (those from Bjäre peninsula of Skåne, in southern Sweden, are coveted with cultlike devotion). Look for them in farmers' markets in spring and early summer.

Joyce Hendley
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2008

35 mins
8

  • Place a steamer basket in a large saucepan, add 1 inch of water and bring to a boil. Put potatoes in the basket and steam until barely tender when pierced with a skewer, 15 to 20 minutes, depending on size.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add scallion whites and cook, stirring constantly, until translucent, about 2 minutes. Add peas and water; cook, stirring occasionally, until the peas are just softened, about 3 minutes. Add radishes and butter; cook, stirring, until the radishes are softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Gently stir in the steamed potatoes, herbs, salt and pepper. Serve warm.

Make Ahead Tip: Steam the potatoes up to 1 day ahead; cover and refrigerate. Bring to room temperature before using.

1 cup
140 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 24.9g; dietary fiber 4.5g; sugars 4.2g; fat 3g; saturated fat 1.1g; cholesterol 3.8mg; vitamin a iu 522.7IU; vitamin c 30.8mg; folate 58.1mcg; calcium 36.3mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 42mg; potassium 692.8mg; sodium 178.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1 1/2 starch, 1/2 fat
