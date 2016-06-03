Quick Mixed Berry Topping
Frozen mixed berries become an almost instant fruit topping in the microwave. Serve over angel food cake or Greek-style yogurt.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2008
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
What You Get: Vitamin C
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
29 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 7.9g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 5.9g; fat 0.1g; vitamin c 4.5mg; calcium 5mg; iron 0.1mg; potassium 23.8mg; sodium 0.1mg; added sugar 3g.
Exchanges:
1/2 fruit