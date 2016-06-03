Quick Mixed Berry Topping

Frozen mixed berries become an almost instant fruit topping in the microwave. Serve over angel food cake or Greek-style yogurt.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2008

5 mins
8

  • Toss berries, sugar and cornstarch in a large microwave-safe bowl until well combined. Microwave on High for 2 minutes. Stir and microwave on High until slightly thickened and steaming, about 2 1/2 minutes more.

What You Get: Vitamin C

2 tablespoons
29 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 7.9g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 5.9g; fat 0.1g; vitamin c 4.5mg; calcium 5mg; iron 0.1mg; potassium 23.8mg; sodium 0.1mg; added sugar 3g.
1/2 fruit
