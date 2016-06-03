Herb & Horseradish Dressing

This creamy dressing is full of fresh herbs and tangy horseradish. It's great with smoked fish or try a dollop on a baked potato.

Ellen Ecker Ogden
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2008

10 mins
4

Directions

  • Whisk creme fraiche (or sour cream), herbs, horseradish, salt and pepper in a small bowl until combined.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Ingredient note: Crème fraîche is a tangy, thick, rich cultured cream commonly used in French cooking. Find it in the dairy section of large supermarkets, usually near other specialty cheeses. Sour cream can be used as a substitute, or you can make your own lower-fat version by combining equal portions of reduced-fat sour cream and nonfat plain yogurt.

2 tablespoons
51 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 0.5g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.3g; fat 4.9g; saturated fat 3.1g; cholesterol 11.1mg; vitamin a iu 87.2IU; vitamin c 2.1mg; folate 4.2mcg; calcium 4mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.9mg; potassium 15.4mg; sodium 61mg.
1 fat
