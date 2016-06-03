Cilantro Crema

Turn an ordinary taco into something special with this creamy, herb-studded sauce in place of plain sour cream. It's traditionally made with Mexican crema, a tangy-sweet cultured cream; if it's available in your area, it can be used in place of the sour cream.

John Ash
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2008

10 mins
4

  • Combine sour cream, cilantro, scallion greens, chile, salt and pepper in a small bowl until smooth.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

2 tablespoons
42 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 1.5g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.1g; fat 3.6g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 11.7mg; vitamin a iu 183.3IU; vitamin c 1mg; folate 4.9mcg; calcium 33.3mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 3.8mg; potassium 49.6mg; sodium 100mg.
1 fat
