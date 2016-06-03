Cherry Ketchup

If you think that ketchup is made only from tomatoes, think again! Tart fruit can be simmered into delicious lightly spiced ketchup that makes a fine condiment for just about any poultry or meat.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2008

30 mins
21

Ingredients

  • Combine pitted cherries, dried cherries, vinegar, water, garlic, sugar, ginger, allspice, cardamom, cinnamon and cayenne in a large saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the fruit is tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Let cool slightly. Transfer to a blender. Cover the lid with a kitchen towel. Holding lid securely in place, blend until smooth. (Use caution when blending hot liquids.) Transfer the ketchup to a small bowl.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

1 tablespoon
23 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 5.2g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 3.9g; vitamin a iu 130.3IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; calcium 1.3mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 0.5mg; potassium 32.6mg; sodium 0.5mg.
free food
