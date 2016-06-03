Cherry Ketchup
If you think that ketchup is made only from tomatoes, think again! Tart fruit can be simmered into delicious lightly spiced ketchup that makes a fine condiment for just about any poultry or meat.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2008
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
23 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 5.2g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 3.9g; vitamin a iu 130.3IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; calcium 1.3mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 0.5mg; potassium 32.6mg; sodium 0.5mg.
Exchanges:
free food