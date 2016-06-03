Skillet Tuna Noodle Casserole

This is a much healthier alternative (less sodium) to making tuna noodle casserole. I also sauteed sliced red cabbage and onions for 20 minutes prior to adding the flour and continuing the directions. There was a red tint to the meal, but I decided to follow through and add frozen peas, and though my kids noticed the colorful dish, they agreed they liked it. I kept it on the stovetop without adding the breadcrumbs or putting in the oven as it is summer. I will definetly make this again. I usually add sliced zucchini/yellow squash to my tuna noodle casserole, next time I'll make with these veggies, but I really liked the red cabbage in it.