Sesame-Crusted Tofu with Spicy Pineapple Noodles

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

The tropical flavors of the hot chile-spiked pineapple noodles that accompany the crispy tofu in this dish will take the chill out of any cold day.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Cook pasta according to package directions, drain and rinse well under cold water.

    Advertisement

  • Mix sesame seeds, 1 tablespoon cornstarch and salt in a shallow dish. Cut the block of tofu lengthwise into 8 thin "steaks." Pat dry with a paper towel, and press both sides into the sesame-seed mixture.

  • Heat 2 teaspoons canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tofu and cook until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate, cover and keep warm.

  • Wipe out the pan. Heat the remaining 2 teaspoons canola oil. Add ginger, garlic and chiles and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add snap peas and cook, stirring, until beginning to brown, about 2 minutes more. Add pineapple juice, bring to a boil and cook 2 minutes. Whisk the remaining 1 teaspoon cornstarch and soy sauce in a small bowl until smooth. Add to the pan and cook, stirring, until the sauce is thickened, about 1 minute. Reduce heat to low, add pineapple, sesame oil and the noodles; toss to coat with the sauce and cook until heated through, about 1 minute. Remove the chiles. Serve the noodles with the tofu.

Tips

Tip: To remove the stem and strings at the same time from sugar snap peas, hold the stem between your thumb and index finger, snap and pull down.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
443 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 50.5g; dietary fiber 6.4g; sugars 15g; fat 18.6g; saturated fat 2.1g; vitamin a iu 551.2IU; vitamin c 54.2mg; folate 34.3mcg; calcium 178.3mg; iron 3.5mg; magnesium 113.4mg; potassium 256.1mg; sodium 694.3mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 fruit, 1 vegetable, 1 medium-fat meat, 2 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022