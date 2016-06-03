Hot Pot-Style Pork & Vegetables

Meh? Not bad, but not my favorite. When I read this I was really excited to try it, and when I was making it I was really looking forward to it. Even as it cooked I couldn't wait to try it, it smelled so amazing it makes my mouth water. Then as the cooking came close to an end I walked closer to the crock pot and got a big whiff of anise and I was turned off lol. I almost left it out because I dislike anise/licorice flavor so much, but my husband loves them and I rarely get to cook for him, so I wanted to make it the way he would like it. All and all, it wasn't bad, it was slightly spicy and gingery, with a hint of sweetness. I really liked the veggies and the broth was really yummy, flavorful without being to rich, I just can't get past the anise aroma. Don't let this dieter you form making it though if you don't mind anise you will love this, my husband did, and that makes me happy. I didn't use the cornstarch because I wanted it to be more soupy than stewy, and I used anise seed instead of star anise. I also served this over vermicelli rice noodles to make a little meal in a bowl. I will make this again, but I will modify it slightly :-) Pros: Easy, Creative, Smells Amazing. Cons: I don't like anise