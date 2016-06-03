Hot Pot-Style Pork & Vegetables

We've adapted this hot pot-style dish for your slow cooker. Pork shoulder becomes meltingly tender during the slow braise, and ginger, garlic, star anise and cinnamon make for a beautifully flavored and aromatic broth. Serve over noodles or brown rice, with stir-fried napa cabbage.

3 hrs 45 mins
6

  • Place carrots and turnips in the bottom and up the sides of a 4-quart or larger slow cooker. Top with pork and scallion whites. Bring broth, water, soy sauce, sherry, brown sugar, ginger, vinegar, chile-garlic sauce to taste and garlic to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Pour over the pork and vegetables. Nestle star anise pod (or aniseed) and cinnamon stick into the stew. Cover and cook until the pork and vegetables are tender, 3 to 3 1/2 hours on high or 5 1/2 to 6 hours on low.

  • Discard the star anise pod and cinnamon stick. Skim or blot any visible fat from the surface of the stew. Add the cornstarch mixture, cover and cook on high, stirring 2 or 3 times, until slightly thickened, 10 to 15 minutes. Serve sprinkled with scallion greens and sesame seeds.

Ingredient Notes: Sherry is a type of fortified wine originally from southern Spain. Don't use the “cooking sherry” sold in many supermarkets--it can be surprisingly high in sodium. Instead, purchase medium or dry sherry that's sold with other fortified wines in your wine or liquor store.

Star anise (named for its star-shaped pods) lends a distinctive licorice-like flavor to numerous Asian dishes. The pods come from a small evergreen tree that is native to China. Look for star anise in the bulk spice sections of natural-foods stores, in Asian markets or online at penzeys.com.

Sesame seeds can be purchased already toasted. If you can't find them, toast your own in a small dry skillet over low heat, stirring constantly, until golden and fragrant, about 2 minutes.

For easy cleanup, try a slow-cooker liner. These heat-resistant, disposable liners fit neatly inside the insert and help prevent food from sticking to the bottom and sides of your slow cooker.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

1 cup
321 calories; protein 26.2g; carbohydrates 14.3g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 6.6g; fat 16.9g; saturated fat 6.2g; cholesterol 92.2mg; vitamin a iu 6951IU; vitamin c 14.1mg; folate 25.3mcg; calcium 67mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 40.3mg; potassium 629.3mg; sodium 670.6mg; thiamin 0.5mg; added sugar 3g.
1 1/2 vegetable, 3 1/2 medium fat meat
