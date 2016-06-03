Indonesian Tofu Satays

Here we skewer and broil cubes of extra-firm tofu and serve them with peanut sauce for a vegetarian version of the popular Indonesian street food. The accompanying peanut sauce is filled with exquisite sweet, hot and salty flavors but omits the often-used coconut milk, which is high in saturated fat. This flexible recipe works with tofu or chicken. If serving a group with some vegetarians and some meat eaters, prepare half chicken and half tofu and marinate them separately.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2008

2 hrs 30 mins
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine kecap manis, soy sauce, garlic, oil, vinegar, cumin and coriander in a small bowl. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the marinade in a medium bowl. Place tofu in a large sealable plastic bag. Pour the remaining marinade into the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight.

  • Add peanut butter, water, ketchup and hot sauce to taste to the reserved marinade and whisk to combine. Refrigerate until ready to use.

  • Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler. Line a broiler pan or baking sheet with foil and coat with cooking spray.

  • Remove the tofu from the marinade and thread equal amounts onto six 12-inch skewers. (If using wooden skewers, cover the exposed end of each skewer with foil to prevent burning.) Broil the skewers until the tofu is heated through, 6 to 8 minutes per side. Serve the sates with the reserved peanut sauce for dipping.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 2 up to 1 day ahead.

Equipment: Six 12-inch skewers

Ingredient note: Kecap manis is a thick, palm sugar-sweetened soy sauce. It's used as a flavoring, marinade or condiment in Indonesian cooking. Find it in Asian food markets or online at importfood.com. To substitute for kecap manis, whisk 1 part molasses with 1 part reduced-sodium soy sauce.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

206 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 13.6g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 9.2g; fat 11.6g; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 45.1IU; vitamin c 1mg; folate 19.4mcg; calcium 210.1mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 39.7mg; potassium 179.4mg; sodium 496.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
2 medium-fat meat, 1 fat
