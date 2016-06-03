Ginger, Split Pea & Vegetable Curry (Subzi dalcha)

Place potatoes in a small bowl and cover with cold water. Place split peas in a large saucepan. Fill the pan halfway with water and rinse the peas by rubbing them between your fingers. (The water will become cloudy.) Drain. Repeat three or four times, until the water remains relatively clear; drain. Add 4 cups water to the split peas and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Skim off any foam that rises to the surface. Drain the potatoes and add to the peas. Return to a boil, reduce heat to medium and simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes.