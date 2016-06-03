Barley Risotto with Fennel

This convenient alternative to traditional stovetop risotto uses healthy, fiber-rich whole grains--either barley or brown rice--seasoned with Parmesan cheese, lemon zest and oil-cured olives. The gentle, uniform heat of a slow cooker allows you to cook a creamy risotto without the usual frequent stirring.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2008

3 hrs
6

Directions

  • Coat a 4-quart or larger slow cooker with cooking spray. Crush fennel seeds with the bottom of a saucepan. Combine the fennel seeds, diced fennel, barley (or rice), carrot, shallot and garlic in the slow cooker. Add broth, 1 cup water and wine, and stir to combine. Cover and cook until the barley (or rice) is tender, but pleasantly chewy, and the risotto is thick and creamy, 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 hours on high or low.

  • Shortly before serving, cook green beans according to package instructions and drain. Turn off the slow cooker. Stir the green beans, Parmesan, olives, lemon zest and pepper into the risotto. If it seems dry, heat the remaining 1/2 cup water and stir it into the risotto. Serve sprinkled with the chopped fennel fronds.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare fennel, carrot, shallot and garlic. Combine broth, 1 cup water and wine. Refrigerate in separate covered containers for up to 1 day.

For easy cleanup, try a slow-cooker liner. These heat-resistant, disposable liners fit neatly inside the insert and help prevent food from sticking to the bottom and sides of your slow cooker.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
generous 1 cup
Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 36.9g; dietary fiber 8.1g; sugars 3.9g; fat 5.3g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 5.7mg; vitamin a iu 2093.4IU; vitamin c 10.9mg; folate 26.7mcg; calcium 123.8mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 43.5mg; potassium 470.6mg; sodium 768.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 fat
