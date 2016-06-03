Tofu Pesto

Replacing some of the oil used to make pesto with silken tofu yields a thick and creamy texture--and less fat.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2003

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place basil, tofu, pine nuts, oil, garlic, salt and pepper in a food processor and process until smooth. Add Parmesan and pulse until combined.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
39 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 1g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.1g; fat 3.3g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 2.2mg; vitamin a iu 234.8IU; vitamin c 0.8mg; folate 3.6mcg; calcium 29.1mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 8.8mg; potassium 29.8mg; sodium 66.6mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022