Tofu Caesar Salad Dressing

Lower in fat and cholesterol than traditional Caesar dressings, here we use tofu in place of the eggs and oil.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2003

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place tofu, Parmesan, mayonnaise, lemon juice, anchovy paste, Worcestershire sauce and garlic in a food processor or blender and process until smooth.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
27 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 1.8g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.3g; fat 1.7g; saturated fat 0.4g; cholesterol 3.5mg; vitamin a iu 26.6IU; vitamin c 1.6mg; folate 1.1mcg; calcium 17.6mg; magnesium 1.1mg; potassium 11.1mg; sodium 125.3mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022