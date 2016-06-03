Orange-Scented Green Beans with Toasted Almonds

Toasted nuts and fresh orange zest adorn these versatile green beans. Toast the nuts while you steam the beans and you have a polished addition to any meal ready in 15 minutes flat. Double it: Steam the green beans in a Dutch oven instead of a saucepan.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

15 mins
4

  • Place a steamer basket in a large saucepan, add 1 inch of water and bring to a boil. Put green beans in the basket and steam until tender, about 6 minutes. Toss the green beans in a large bowl with oil, orange zest, salt, pepper and almonds.

Tip: To toast sliced almonds, place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

1 cup
83 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 10.1g; dietary fiber 4.3g; sugars 2g; fat 4.3g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 779.5IU; vitamin c 11.1mg; folate 39.3mcg; calcium 65.2mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 35.7mg; potassium 205.9mg; sodium 146.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
2 vegetable, 1 fat
