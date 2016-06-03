Yukon Gold & Sweet Potato Mash

Rating: 4.62 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Classic mashed potatoes get a nutrient boost with the addition of sweet potatoes. This healthy mashed potato recipe can easily be doubled, just be sure to cook the potatoes in a Dutch oven rather than a large saucepan.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

total:
40 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place potatoes and sweet potatoes in a large saucepan and add enough water to cover. Bring to a boil over high heat and cook until very tender when pierced with a fork, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Drain the potatoes, then mash them in the pot to the desired consistency. Place milk and butter in a small bowl and microwave on High until the butter is mostly melted and the milk is warm, 30 to 40 seconds. (Alternatively, place in a small saucepan and heat over medium until the milk is warm.) Stir the milk mixture, sugar, salt and pepper into the mashed potatoes until combined.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 2/3 cup
Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 26.4g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 5.7g; fat 4.2g; saturated fat 2.6g; cholesterol 11.2mg; vitamin a iu 9442.2IU; vitamin c 12.8mg; folate 11.1mcg; calcium 48.8mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 27.3mg; potassium 401.7mg; sodium 319.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
2 starch, 1 fat

Reviews:
shoffman456@yahoo.com
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
What a great way to serve up the spuds! I made this for Thanksgiving and it has already been requested for our Christmast dinner - deeeeelish! Read More
ronlen
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Have done a variation of this for many years. Instead of the brown sugar I grate fresh ginger into the mix. Really delicious. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2013
Creamy and flavorful I made these with just sweet potatoes and just added liquid slowly to avoid the overly soupy result that a previous reviewer had mentioned. I also only added 1/2 the amount of butter. My kids and hubby loved it! We will definitely make this again. Pros: Love that this is a low fat version of a holiday favorite. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
They are so much better than regular mashed potatoes. Once you try this recipe you will always add sweet potatoes! Read More
Julie
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2012
I've made this several times and it is fantastic. A good way to introduce sweet potatoes. Not sure what the person did that said it was like soup. The consistancy is very good. I double the recipe and freeze some. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 1 stars
11/22/2012
Have just made this receipe--it is nothing but soup and all you can taste is the mashed yukon potatoes. It is a very pale orange color and very bland. I followed the receipe and am very disappointed. Obviously I won't be serving it today! I would not recommend it to anyone. Read More
ronlen
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Skip the brown sugar and add freshly grated ginger. I have been doing this for a few years and they are really delicious. Read More
Granny48
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
Delicious This is way better than regular mashed potatoes. They are so creamy. I followed the recipe exactly. Will definitely make again. Pros: Easy to prepare Read More
YEG1
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Fantastic used ginger as well. Read More
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/08/2021