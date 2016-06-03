Yukon Gold & Sweet Potato Mash

What a great way to serve up the spuds! I made this for Thanksgiving and it has already been requested for our Christmast dinner - deeeeelish!
Have done a variation of this for many years. Instead of the brown sugar I grate fresh ginger into the mix. Really delicious.
Creamy and flavorful I made these with just sweet potatoes and just added liquid slowly to avoid the overly soupy result that a previous reviewer had mentioned. I also only added 1/2 the amount of butter. My kids and hubby loved it! We will definitely make this again. Pros: Love that this is a low fat version of a holiday favorite.
They are so much better than regular mashed potatoes. Once you try this recipe you will always add sweet potatoes!
I've made this several times and it is fantastic. A good way to introduce sweet potatoes. Not sure what the person did that said it was like soup. The consistancy is very good. I double the recipe and freeze some.
Have just made this receipe--it is nothing but soup and all you can taste is the mashed yukon potatoes. It is a very pale orange color and very bland. I followed the receipe and am very disappointed. Obviously I won't be serving it today! I would not recommend it to anyone.
Skip the brown sugar and add freshly grated ginger. I have been doing this for a few years and they are really delicious.
Delicious This is way better than regular mashed potatoes. They are so creamy. I followed the recipe exactly. Will definitely make again. Pros: Easy to prepare
Fantastic used ginger as well.