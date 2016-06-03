Cider Gravy

Best gravy recipe ever This was so easy to make and tasted incredible. I used Wondra gravy flour instead of regular flour and ended up having to use an extra Tablespoon because I had a bit more liquid than expected. I also skipped the cider vinegar because I had brined my turkey. Used the giblet stock as specified and prepared the turkey per the Apple-Shallot Roasted Turkey Recipe. I didn't even have to add any salt and pepper, it was perfectly seasoned. Would highly recommend. This was the best gravy I have ever made! Pros: Easy, delicious, great flavor