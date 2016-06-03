Cider Gravy

Make this low-fat gravy in the roasting pan while the turkey rests. Apple cider adds rich fall flavor.

Kathy Farrell-Kingsley
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2007

20 mins
20 mins
12
12



Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • When you remove the turkey from the roasting pan, leave the roasted shallots behind. Skim off any visible fat from the pan juices.

  • Whisk 1/2 cup Turkey Giblet Stock (or chicken broth) and flour in a small bowl until smooth; set aside.

  • Set the roasting pan over two burners on medium-high heat. Add cider and vinegar; bring to a boil and cook, scraping up the browned bits from the pan, until the liquid is reduced by about half, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the remaining 3 1/2 cups stock (or broth). Increase heat to high; return to a boil, whisking often. Boil until the liquid is reduced by about half, 8 to 12 minutes.

  • Whisk the reserved flour mixture into the pan. Boil, whisking constantly, until the gravy is thickened, 1 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and pour the gravy through a fine sieve into a large measuring cup. (Discard the solids.) Season with salt and pepper.

Associated Recipes

Turkey Giblet Stock

Nutrition Facts

3 tablespoons
3 tablespoons
Per Serving:
27 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 5.4g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 3.3g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 12.3mg; vitamin a iu 780.4IU; vitamin c 0.7mg; folate 8.7mcg; calcium 5.8mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 2.4mg; potassium 26.3mg; sodium 57.3mg.
Free Food

Free Food
