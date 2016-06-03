Princess Tea Cakes

I have been including these cookies as one of my annual Christmas cookies for years and they have attained star status among all who receive a tin. In fact, I think that we unanimously feel that these are better than the originals -- less dense, more nutty. My tip for all those naysayers out there is to store them in a container with a decent amount of powdered sugar. I typically do single layers of cookies, separated by a layer of parchment, and enough powdered sugar to cover/mostly cover the cookies.