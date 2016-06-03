Scallops in Saffron-Tarragon Broth
Tomatoes, tarragon and white wine make a fragrant broth for the scallops in this vibrantly colored easy one-pot stew. Make it a meal: Serve with a simple green salad and sop up the leftover broth with toasted whole-grain baguette.
Notes: Be sure to buy “dry” sea scallops (scallops that have not been treated with sodium tripolyphosphate, or STP). Scallops that have been treated with STP (“wet” scallops) have been subjected to a chemical bath and are not only mushy and less flavorful, but will not brown properly.
Literally the dried stigma from Crocus sativus, saffron is the world's most expensive spice. Over 75,000 flowers are required for each pound of saffron. Fortunately, a little goes a long way. It's used sparingly to add golden yellow color and flavor to a wide variety of Middle Eastern, African and European-inspired foods. Find it in the specialty-herb section of large supermarkets, gourmet-food shops and tienda.com. Wrapped in foil and placed in a container with a tight-fitting lid, it will keep in a cool, dry place for several years.
Nutrition Facts
1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat