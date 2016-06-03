Moroccan Grilled Salmon

Rating: 5 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Tangy plain yogurt mixed with the classic ingredients for chermoula--a Moroccan spice mix--serves as both the marinade and the sauce in this salmon dish. If you like your food on the spicy side, add a pinch of cayenne to the mixture.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Spring 2004

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
40 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine yogurt, parsley, cilantro, lemon juice, oil, garlic, paprika, cumin, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the sauce; cover and refrigerate. Place salmon in a medium sealable plastic bag. Pour in the remaining yogurt mixture, seal the bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate for 10 (or up to 30) minutes.

  • Meanwhile, preheat grill to medium-high.

  • Oil the grill rack (see Tip). Remove the salmon from the marinade, blotting any excess. Grill the salmon until it is browned and just cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Top the salmon with the reserved sauce and garnish with lemon wedges.

Tips

To skin a salmon fillet: Place a fish fillet on a clean cutting board, skin side down. Starting at the tail end, slip the blade of a long, sharp knife between the fish flesh and the skin, holding the skin down firmly with your other hand. Gently push the blade along at a 30° angle, separating the fillet from the skin without cutting through either.

Fish on foil: Fish that flakes easily requires a delicate touch to flip on the grill. If you want to skip turning it over when grilling, measure a piece of foil large enough to hold the fish and coat it with cooking spray. Grill the fish on the foil (without turning) until it flakes easily and reaches an internal temperature of 145°F.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 2.2g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 1g; fat 23.2g; saturated fat 4.7g; cholesterol 63mg; vitamin a iu 656.1IU; vitamin c 10.9mg; folate 36.8mcg; calcium 39.3mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 36mg; potassium 483mg; sodium 183.9mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Reviews (7)

Reviews:
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
The most delicious salmon recipe that I have made and I've made quite a few. The marinade is fabulous! thank you. Read More
Laurie Roberts Hayes
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
In the words of my meatless eating daughter OMG! We generally have not eaten fish (the closest thing was popcorn shrimp) but this recipe has changed our whole outlook on salmon. Did not realize until I started preparation that I had run out of paprika and used 1/4 tsp of crushed red pepper instead. Flavors were amazing! Will definitely prepare again! Read More
marinagarner@gmail.com
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
WOW Thats about all I have to say...what a great recipe...REALLY easy to do and we were so happy with the result. It was our anniversary meal and well-chosen! The only thing is that I felt the garlic flavor in my mouth the whole day! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Really yummy. I used the cayenne pepper to spice it up. Forgot the garlic oh well next time! Read More
el7
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
Spicy Moist and Perfect I baked this instead of grilling it and it still came out perfectly moist and cooked through. I usually use a sweet marinade on salmon so I wasn't sure if my family would take to this but most of them loved it as much as I did. The cool tang of the yogurt mixes with the spice blend just right. Some of the family members who can't tolerate spicy food found the recipe as made with the recommended ratio of spice to yogurt a little too spicy for them to tolerate so you might want to adjust to your mileage. As for me I love spicy food and this was didn't hurt my mouth at all. Pros: Comes out very moist Cons: Tender-tongued family members will object to the spiciness Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2012
JUST BEAUTIFUL and simple I made this dish last night and OMG it was so delicious and my husband LOVED it...the grilling time was longer that what the recipe suggests. I served the fish in a bed of couscous with orange green salad. Orange always goes well with salmon:) Pros: easy to make full of flavours Cons: grilling time is longer than what the recipe suggests Read More
tyn6999
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2013
My fish haters loved it My husband and son do not like fish and will eat this no problems. My son has actually requested on occasion. He likes the fact it smell like enchiladas when I have to cook it in the house. Pros: doesn't taste fishy Read More
brookelindsey479@hotmail.com
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
delicious! This was my first time cooking salmon (actually my first time cooking any fish) and it was awesome! came out perfect. I used greek yogurt instead of plain and had to substitute chili powder for the cumin as we were out and it was so good! My boyfriend said it tasted like something from a restaurant! Making it for his family this weekend! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
LOVED this! I have to say it was my first attempt at making salmon at home and was beyond amazed! I will add this to my rotation of recipes! Read More
