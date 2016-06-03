Moroccan Grilled Salmon

1 of 7

Rating: 5 stars The most delicious salmon recipe that I have made and I've made quite a few. The marinade is fabulous! thank you.

Rating: 5 stars In the words of my meatless eating daughter OMG! We generally have not eaten fish (the closest thing was popcorn shrimp) but this recipe has changed our whole outlook on salmon. Did not realize until I started preparation that I had run out of paprika and used 1/4 tsp of crushed red pepper instead. Flavors were amazing! Will definitely prepare again!

Rating: 5 stars WOW Thats about all I have to say...what a great recipe...REALLY easy to do and we were so happy with the result. It was our anniversary meal and well-chosen! The only thing is that I felt the garlic flavor in my mouth the whole day!

Rating: 5 stars Really yummy. I used the cayenne pepper to spice it up. Forgot the garlic oh well next time!

Rating: 5 stars Spicy Moist and Perfect I baked this instead of grilling it and it still came out perfectly moist and cooked through. I usually use a sweet marinade on salmon so I wasn't sure if my family would take to this but most of them loved it as much as I did. The cool tang of the yogurt mixes with the spice blend just right. Some of the family members who can't tolerate spicy food found the recipe as made with the recommended ratio of spice to yogurt a little too spicy for them to tolerate so you might want to adjust to your mileage. As for me I love spicy food and this was didn't hurt my mouth at all. Pros: Comes out very moist Cons: Tender-tongued family members will object to the spiciness

Rating: 5 stars JUST BEAUTIFUL and simple I made this dish last night and OMG it was so delicious and my husband LOVED it...the grilling time was longer that what the recipe suggests. I served the fish in a bed of couscous with orange green salad. Orange always goes well with salmon:) Pros: easy to make full of flavours Cons: grilling time is longer than what the recipe suggests

Rating: 5 stars My fish haters loved it My husband and son do not like fish and will eat this no problems. My son has actually requested on occasion. He likes the fact it smell like enchiladas when I have to cook it in the house. Pros: doesn't taste fishy

Rating: 5 stars delicious! This was my first time cooking salmon (actually my first time cooking any fish) and it was awesome! came out perfect. I used greek yogurt instead of plain and had to substitute chili powder for the cumin as we were out and it was so good! My boyfriend said it tasted like something from a restaurant! Making it for his family this weekend!