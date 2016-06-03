Beer-Battered Fish Tacos with Tomato & Avocado Salsa

Just OK Overall the dish was just OK. The salsa was pretty good, but it needed salt to really bring out the flavors. I also wouldn't advise adding the avocado to the salsa and would instead dice it separately and add it to the tacos during assembly. The beer-batter just sort of spread out around the sides of the pieces of fish and it left the other three sides with a thin layer of batter. I added a lot more spice than the recipe called for. I would make again, but without a beer batter and maybe just breading. If I did do a beer batter, I would add more spices and maybe hot sauce. Pros: Ok meal, quick, easy, decent salsa Cons: Bland, needed doctoring