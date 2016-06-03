Beer-Battered Fish Tacos with Tomato & Avocado Salsa
Lovers of fried fish get the taste without all the calories, and the salsa adds a fresh, clean note. To complete the Baja theme, serve with black beans, some diced mango and a bit of light sour cream.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: To warm tortillas, wrap in barely damp paper towels and microwave on High for 30 to 45 seconds or wrap in foil and bake at 300 degrees F until steaming, 5 to 10 minutes.
To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate salsa (Step 1) for up to 3 days.
Nutrition Facts
1 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 3 lean meat, 2 fat