Beer-Battered Fish Tacos with Tomato & Avocado Salsa for Two

I typically stay away from any "dredging" recipes because they are always such a mess for me, but this looked very good so I wanted to try it! Not too bad mess-wise.

Flavor was good, we didn't have corn tortillas so I had to use flour, which was still tasty, but just more calories than I would have wanted. The salsa was tasty but I put the full amount on top of my two tacos and it overpowered the fish flavor due to tilapia being so mild and more powerful flavors in the salsa. I would suggest using a little less salsa than the full amount called for, and eating the rest of your portion on the side or with some tortilla chips, or saving it for a snack later. Overall a pretty tasty dinner but not super filling. Easy enough that I would probably make again. Next time I will probably double the fish, since as a WW fish is 0 points for me. I had a lot of extra batter left, so plenty if I double, and use the same amount of oil called for, so that doesn't change the calorie count. And I'm going to have corn tortillas for the next round!