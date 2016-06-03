Beer-Battered Fish Tacos with Tomato & Avocado Salsa for Two

Lovers of fried fish get the taste without all the calories, and the salsa adds a fresh, clean note. To complete the Baja theme, serve with black beans, some diced mango and a bit of light sour cream.

Stacy Fraser
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2005

Recipe Summary

total:
40 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Tomato & Avocado Salsa
Fish Tacos

Directions

  • To prepare salsa: Combine tomato, onion, jalapeno, lime juice to taste, kosher salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Stir in avocado and cilantro. Add cayenne (if using).

  • To prepare tacos: Combine flour, cumin, salt and cayenne in a medium bowl. Whisk in beer to create a batter.

  • Coat tilapia pieces in the batter. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Letting excess batter drip back into the bowl, add the fish to the pan; cook until crispy and golden, 2 to 4 minutes per side. Serve the fish with tortillas and the salsa.

Tips

Tip: To warm tortillas, wrap in barely damp paper towels and microwave on High for 30 to 45 seconds or wrap in foil and bake at 300 degrees F until steaming, 5 to 10 minutes.

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate salsa (Step 1) for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tacos & about 3/4 cup salsa
Per Serving:
401 calories; protein 28.5g; carbohydrates 39g; dietary fiber 8.3g; sugars 4.4g; fat 15.7g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 56.7mg; vitamin a iu 1042.3IU; vitamin c 28.3mg; folate 113.4mcg; calcium 77.2mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 97.3mg; potassium 974.3mg; sodium 406.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 3 lean meat, 2 fat
