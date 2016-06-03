Turkey Sausage & Arugula Pasta for Two

A whole teaspoon of black pepper along with a small amount of Italian turkey sausage deliver a piquant flavor without adding too much in the way of saturated fat and calories in this quick pasta dish. For maximum taste, use a high-quality cheese. This recipe was adapted from our popular Turkey Sausage & Arugula Pasta to serve two instead of six.

total:
30 mins
Servings:
2

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook pasta 8 to 10 minutes, or according to package directions.

  • Meanwhile, cook sausage in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, breaking it into small pieces with a wooden spoon, until cooked through, 2 to 4 minutes. Stir in garlic, arugula (or spinach) and tomatoes. Cook, stirring often, until the greens wilt and the tomatoes begin to break down, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the heat; cover and keep warm.

  • Combine cheese, pepper and salt in a large bowl. Measure out 2 tablespoons of the cooking liquid; drain the pasta. Whisk the cooking liquid and oil into the cheese mixture; add the pasta and toss to combine. Serve the pasta topped with the sausage-arugula mixture.

2 cups
411 calories; protein 24.1g; carbohydrates 47.5g; dietary fiber 6.3g; sugars 4.4g; fat 15.9g; saturated fat 5.3g; cholesterol 44.6mg; vitamin a iu 1775.5IU; vitamin c 14.5mg; folate 68.6mcg; calcium 263.9mg; iron 3.7mg; magnesium 79.9mg; potassium 392.9mg; sodium 636.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
