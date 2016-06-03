Turkey Sausage & Arugula Pasta for Two

A whole teaspoon of black pepper along with a small amount of Italian turkey sausage deliver a piquant flavor without adding too much in the way of saturated fat and calories in this quick pasta dish. For maximum taste, use a high-quality cheese. This recipe was adapted from our popular Turkey Sausage & Arugula Pasta to serve two instead of six.
I enjoyed this recipe but for me, it tasted very salty. My girlfriend noticed that too. I like the flavors, but I may substitute the sausage for chicken next time and leave out the salt.
We loved this! Made more than the recipe and good thing because both of us finished it with our second helpings. I used 1lb hot Italian chicken sausage, 8oz Cavatappi, about 4 cups of spinach, half cup of halved cherry tomatoes, added a sliced red onion with the garlic while browning the sausage. The sauce I eyeballed - about a cup of grated real parm, maybe 5-6 tablespoons pasta cooking liquid, and a quick drizzle of olive oil + s&p. Will definately make again!
Super Easy! This was a very easy recipe and we enjoyed it very much! I substituted the pasta with quinoa and it was perfect! Pros: Fast, easy Cons: none!
Staple This is one of my husband's favorite dishes and is in our dinner rotation about once every 2 weeks. I follow the recipe aside from doubling the amount of cherry tomatoes and never have issues with the cheese clumping. Pros: Delicious, good amount of spice, easy to make
Easy, Fast & delicious I substituted sun roasted cherry tomatoes in a jar and the dish was delicious! Pros: easy,fast Cons: none
Such an easy yet flavorful recipe! I used rotini instead of fusilli and it turned out wonderful, a definate keeper!