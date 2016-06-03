Avocado-Corn Salsa for Two

This colorful salsa comes together in a snap with avocado, frozen corn and ripe tomato.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April/May 2006

total:
10 mins
Servings:
2

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine avocado, corn, tomato and cilantro in a small bowl. Add lime juice and salt to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 13.6g; dietary fiber 4.7g; sugars 2.4g; fat 7.7g; saturated fat 1.1g; vitamin a iu 436.1IU; vitamin c 11.5mg; folate 60mcg; calcium 11mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 29.6mg; potassium 416.5mg; sodium 151mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
