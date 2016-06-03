Squash Cheesecake Bars

Amazing! This was great! My entire family, including my 1-year old loved it. I changed the recipe a bit, For the crust: I added 1/4 c. fresh coconut flour instead of the all-purpose flour and I added 1TSP of apple pie spice ( it's all I had prepared) and I increased the butter to 3TSP. I also baked the crust for 15 minutes at 350, then let it cool for about an hour before adding the cheesecake batter. For the batter: I used whipped cream cheese (it's the lowest fat content I could find here in the Micronesian Islands, I was lucky to find THAT!) I also used pumpkin puree instead of squash, again I used what I could find. I also added the same apple pie spice to the batter and omitted the spices listed. I then chilled the batter for about an hour while the crust cooled. It's about 100 degrees here, in the air conditioned house, so putting it in the refrigerator was necessary, but it may not be where you are. I baked the dish at 325 for 35 minutes, then shut off the oven and let it sit in there for about an hour. I put it straight into the refrigerator until dinner time. We served this cold, with some salted caramel drizzle and fresh coconut flakes (my kids put coconut flakes on everything, my husband and I did not, haha.) It was fantastic! We will definitely be making this again, and trying different squashes as they become available. My kids want me to make it with sweet potato. Sounds interesting enough. Pros: Easy to prep, make ahead, variety of flavor opt