Squash Cheesecake Bars

Pureed winter squash gives most of the body to these leaner cheesecake bars.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2007

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray

  • Process graham crackers, oats, 2 tablespoons sugar, 1/4 cup flour and butter in a food processor until finely ground. Add milk; pulse until completely moistened.

  • Transfer the graham cracker mixture to the prepared pan and evenly pat into the bottom. Bake for 10 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees . Beat both cream cheeses and the remaining 1/2 cup sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer at medium speed until creamy, scraping down the sides occasionally. Beat in squash puree until smooth. Beat in eggs one at a time. Finally, beat in vanilla, cinnamon, salt and the remaining 3 tablespoons flour. Scrape the filling into the pan, spreading evenly over the crust.

  • Bake until set and the edges are light brown, about 35 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack, then refrigerate for at least 1 hour before cutting into bars.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

To make your own squash puree, halve and seed one medium acorn or butternut squash. Place, cut-side down, on a lightly greased baking sheet. Bake in a preheated 375°F oven until soft, about 50 minutes. Cool, then scrape out the flesh with a fork. Or simply use frozen (thawed) or canned squash puree. Find frozen squash puree near other vegetables in the freezer section and canned squash near the canned pumpkin.

Storage smarts: For long-term freezer storage, wrap your food in a layer of plastic wrap followed by a layer of foil. The plastic will help prevent freezer burn while the foil will help keep off-odors from seeping into the food.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 bar
Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 18.2g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 9.6g; fat 5.8g; saturated fat 2.7g; cholesterol 35mg; vitamin a iu 243.1IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 18.5mcg; calcium 69.8mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 7.5mg; potassium 88.2mg; sodium 221.1mg; added sugar 8g.
1 starch, 1 fat
