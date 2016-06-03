Zesty Bean Dip & Chips

Stirring salsa into versatile canned refried beans makes a quick and healthy bean dip. It also works well as a sandwich spread with your favorite vegetables and a sprinkle of cheese.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2007

total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine refried beans, salsa, cilantro and scallion (if using) in a bowl. Serve with tortilla chips.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
5 Tbsp. dip & 1 oz. tortilla chips
Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 28.3g; dietary fiber 3.8g; sugars 1.3g; fat 7.6g; saturated fat 1.2g; vitamin a iu 155.3IU; vitamin c 4mg; folate 13.7mcg; calcium 51.9mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 47.2mg; potassium 296.4mg; sodium 421.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1 fat
