Shrimp Cobb Salad

Cooked peeled shrimp are perfect for quick and healthy meals. Here, we use the crustaceans in place of chicken in our simplified Cobb Salad.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2007

total:
10 mins
Servings:
1

  • Combine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, egg and shrimp in a bowl. Season with pepper. Toss with dressing and serve.

Tip: To hard-boil eggs: Place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and cook at the barest simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, pour out hot water and run a constant stream of cold water over the eggs until completely cooled.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 salad
Per Serving:
238 calories; protein 18.8g; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 4.3g; sugars 5.9g; fat 12.6g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 273.1mg; vitamin a iu 13391.3IU; vitamin c 18.4mg; folate 243.5mcg; calcium 120.9mg; iron 2.4mg; magnesium 52.8mg; potassium 735mg; sodium 735mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 fat
