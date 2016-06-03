Skillet Cabbage with Bacon & Mushrooms

I have been making this for a few years. I do not use butter or water/chicken broth I like a little crunch texture not soggy. I love to buy the pointed cabbages from the farmers markets in the summer months (short season but oh so sweet) chop with larger pieces rather than shed, I also use chopped shallots for a bold flavor instead of leaks, sauté on a med high heat for a minute or two then lower the heat and hit it with some GOOD aged balsamic at the end. That is a meal to me.