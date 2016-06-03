Skillet Cabbage with Bacon & Mushrooms

Savoy cabbage, shiitake mushrooms and leeks are braised together in this earthy Italian side dish.

Perla Meyers
EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2007

active:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut leeks in half lengthwise; rinse thoroughly under water. Cut crosswise into thin slices, place in a colander and rinse again.

  • Heat 2 teaspoons butter in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over low heat, add pancetta (or bacon) and cook, stirring, until almost crisp. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate with a slotted spoon.

  • Add the remaining 1 teaspoon butter and the leeks to the pan. Season with 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper and add 1/4 cup broth (or water); simmer, covered, until tender, about 5 minutes.

  • Add cabbage and the remaining 1/4 cup broth (or water); season with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cover and simmer until tender, about 15 minutes. (Check the cabbage after 5 minutes; if necessary, add more broth or water, a tablespoon at a time, to prevent scorching.) Stir in mushrooms; cover and continue simmering until the vegetables are tender, 5 to 7 minutes more. Serve sprinkled with the reserved pancetta (or bacon).

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 21.2g; dietary fiber 5.3g; sugars 6.4g; fat 5.7g; saturated fat 2.7g; cholesterol 14.6mg; vitamin a iu 1883.9IU; vitamin c 38.2mg; folate 125.4mcg; calcium 67.1mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 52.6mg; potassium 451.6mg; sodium 375mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

3 vegetable, 1 fat
