Sesame-Maple Roasted Tofu

4 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This quick and healthy dinner pairs creamy tofu and crispy snap peas with a tahini-maple sauce. Make it a meal: Serve with udon noodles and Green Tea-Poached Pears for dessert.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2007

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • Toss tofu, onion, canola oil, sesame oil, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Spread on a large baking sheet and roast until the tofu is lightly golden on top and the onions are browning in spots, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Whisk tahini, soy sauce, maple syrup and vinegar in a small dish until combined. Remove the tofu from the oven, add snap peas and drizzle with the maple sauce; stir to combine. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Return to the oven and continue roasting until the peas are crisp-tender, 8 to 12 minutes more.

Tips

Tip: Tahini is a smooth, thick paste made from ground sesame seeds. Look for it in the Middle Eastern section or near other nut butters in large supermarkets.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 12.4g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 6.1g; fat 11.9g; saturated fat 1.7g; vitamin a iu 637.9IU; vitamin c 37.4mg; folate 52.3mcg; calcium 248.2mg; iron 3.3mg; magnesium 59.4mg; potassium 337.9mg; sodium 300mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 medium fat meat, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022