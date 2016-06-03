Sesame-Maple Roasted Tofu
This quick and healthy dinner pairs creamy tofu and crispy snap peas with a tahini-maple sauce. Make it a meal: Serve with udon noodles and Green Tea-Poached Pears for dessert.
Gallery
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: Tahini is a smooth, thick paste made from ground sesame seeds. Look for it in the Middle Eastern section or near other nut butters in large supermarkets.
Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.
People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.
Nutrition Facts
1 starch, 1 medium fat meat, 1 fat