Seared Scallops with Sautéed Cucumbers

Sweet sea scallops pair beautifully with lightly sautéed cucumbers. Try adding a handful of julienned snow peas to the cucumbers, for extra crunch. Serve simply with crusty bread or a few boiled new potatoes.

EatingWell Member
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2007

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut cucumbers in half lengthwise, scrape out seeds with a spoon and cut crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Transfer to a colander set over a bowl. Toss with 1/4 teaspoon salt and set aside for 30 minutes to drain.

    Advertisement

  • Heat 1 teaspoon butter and 2 teaspoons oil in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add the drained cucumbers and cook, stirring, until wilted and beginning to brown, 2 to 4 minutes. Stir in sour cream and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Transfer to a small bowl.

  • Wipe out the pan. Heat the remaining 2 teaspoons butter and 1 teaspoon oil over high heat. Add scallops, season with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper and cook until lightly browned and cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Gently stir the cucumber mixture into the scallops. Serve garnished with dill (or parsley), if desired.

Tips

Tip: Be sure to buy “dry” sea scallops (scallops that have not been treated with sodium tripolyphosphate, or STP). Scallops that have been treated with STP (“wet” scallops) have been subjected to a chemical bath and are not only mushy and less flavorful, but also will not brown properly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 18.8g; carbohydrates 12.1g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 3.2g; fat 9.1g; saturated fat 3.7g; cholesterol 47.5mg; vitamin a iu 347.1IU; vitamin c 5.4mg; folate 37.6mcg; calcium 55.7mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 57.5mg; potassium 589.2mg; sodium 713.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 3 lean meat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 06/26/2022