Seared Scallops with Sautéed Cucumbers
Sweet sea scallops pair beautifully with lightly sautéed cucumbers. Try adding a handful of julienned snow peas to the cucumbers, for extra crunch. Serve simply with crusty bread or a few boiled new potatoes.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2007
Tips
Tip: Be sure to buy “dry” sea scallops (scallops that have not been treated with sodium tripolyphosphate, or STP). Scallops that have been treated with STP (“wet” scallops) have been subjected to a chemical bath and are not only mushy and less flavorful, but also will not brown properly.
204 calories; protein 18.8g; carbohydrates 12.1g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 3.2g; fat 9.1g; saturated fat 3.7g; cholesterol 47.5mg; vitamin a iu 347.1IU; vitamin c 5.4mg; folate 37.6mcg; calcium 55.7mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 57.5mg; potassium 589.2mg; sodium 713.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 vegetable, 3 lean meat