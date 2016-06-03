Bacalao Guisado (Puerto Rican Fish Stew)

Bacalao is the Spanish name for salted, dried codfish. Salted dried codfish is used in many cuisines ranging from the Caribbean up through northern Europe. The salt, coupled with the drying process, helps to preserve the fish and extend its shelf life. Bacalao is often featured in stews like this Puerto Rican fish stew. Here, we swap in fresh cod for two reasons. First, it helps cut down on prep time as bacalao requires overnight soaking to release some of the salt. Second, using fresh cod helps reduce the overall amount of sodium in the dish.