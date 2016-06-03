Bacalao Guisado (Puerto Rican Fish Stew)
Bacalao, salted dried codfish, is the defining ingredient in traditional Puerto Rican fish stew, but salt cod requires overnight soaking and several rinses in cool water before it can be used, so we opt for fresh fish in this quick version. Serve with crusty rolls to soak up the juices.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
What is Bacalao?
Bacalao is the Spanish name for salted, dried codfish. Salted dried codfish is used in many cuisines ranging from the Caribbean up through northern Europe. The salt, coupled with the drying process, helps to preserve the fish and extend its shelf life. Bacalao is often featured in stews like this Puerto Rican fish stew. Here, we swap in fresh cod for two reasons. First, it helps cut down on prep time as bacalao requires overnight soaking to release some of the salt. Second, using fresh cod helps reduce the overall amount of sodium in the dish.
Additional reporting by Hilary Meyer
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: Opt for firmer hook-and-line-caught haddock or U.S.-farmed tilapia. Cod also works, but will be more flaky. For more information about sustainable seafood visit Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch at seafoodwatch.org.
Nutrition Facts
1 vegetable, 3 lean meat