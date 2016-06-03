Tomato & Smoked Mozzarella Sandwiches
Take a classic combination like fresh tomatoes and mozzarella, add a couple flavor-packed ingredients like olives and sun-dried tomatoes, put it between two pieces of crusty bread and you'll have a satisfying weekend lunch or an easy warm-weather supper.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Prepare the tomato spread (Steps 1-3); cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Nutrition Facts
1 lean meat, 2 fat, 1 vegetable, 2 starch