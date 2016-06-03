Tomato & Smoked Mozzarella Sandwiches

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Take a classic combination like fresh tomatoes and mozzarella, add a couple flavor-packed ingredients like olives and sun-dried tomatoes, put it between two pieces of crusty bread and you'll have a satisfying weekend lunch or an easy warm-weather supper.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the sun-dried tomatoes in a bowl and cover with boiling water. Let plump for 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • On a cutting board, mash the garlic and 1/4 teaspoon salt with the side of a knife until it's a smooth paste. Transfer to a bowl and whisk in 1 tablespoon oil, the lemon juice and crushed red pepper.

  • Drain the tomatoes and finely chop. Add to the bowl with the dressing, along with the olives; mix well.

  • Spread the tomato mixture on half the bread. Layer on cheese slices, some pepper, then the tomato slices; season with salt and vinegar. Top with several basil leaves. Brush the remaining 1 tablespoon oil over the remaining bread slices and set them on the sandwiches.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare the tomato spread (Steps 1-3); cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
385 calories; protein 14.3g; carbohydrates 38.8g; dietary fiber 6.4g; sugars 9.3g; fat 18g; saturated fat 5.1g; cholesterol 22.4mg; vitamin a iu 1641.6IU; vitamin c 18.1mg; folate 27.4mcg; calcium 226mg; iron 3.4mg; magnesium 33.6mg; potassium 454.4mg; sodium 872.8mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

1 lean meat, 2 fat, 1 vegetable, 2 starch
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/29/2022