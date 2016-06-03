Tomato & Smoked Mozzarella Sandwiches

Use Fresh Basil and Broil I also couldn't find smoked mozzarella, so I used the other commenter's fresh mozz/smoked Gouda combo - it was great. We wanted warm sandwiches so I toasted the bread on one side in a skillet with garlic butter, built the sandwich on the toasted side and popped them into the broiler until the cheese was melted. (If you broil them, put them on a pan lined with cooking-sprayed foil - the tomatoes will make a mess.) Yum! Pros: Delish! Cons: Somewhat time-consuming