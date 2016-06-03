Indian-Spiced Eggplant & Cauliflower Stew

Eggplant, cauliflower, chickpeas and tomatoes are the basis for this rich Indian-spiced curry. Make it a meal: Serve with brown basmati rice or whole-wheat couscous.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2007

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add curry powder, garam masala and mustard seeds and toast, stirring, until the spices begin to darken, about 1 minute. Transfer to a small bowl.

  • Add oil, onion, garlic, ginger and salt to the pot and cook, stirring, until softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in eggplant, cauliflower, tomatoes, chickpeas, water and the reserved spices. Bring to a simmer. Cover, reduce heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Top each serving with a dollop of yogurt, if desired.

Tips

Note: Hot Madras curry powder, located in the spice aisle of most supermarkets, adds a pleasant level of heat. Substitute regular curry powder for a milder flavor.

Tip: Garam masala is a flavorful, fragrant blend of dry-roasted ground spices. It's in the spice section of most supermarkets and specialty stores.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 31.6g; dietary fiber 8.1g; sugars 6.6g; fat 6.3g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 459.6IU; vitamin c 38.9mg; folate 85.3mcg; calcium 67mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 42.6mg; potassium 349.6mg; sodium 597.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 2 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1 fat
