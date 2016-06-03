Indian-Spiced Eggplant & Cauliflower Stew

I made this using all of the ingredients stated. However, I roasted the cauliflower and eggplant in the oven while the "stew" part simmered. I started those first, seasoned with salt, pepper, and tumeric. Drizzled with olive oil and roasted for probably 20 minutes. I added them at the end, when the tomato and chickpeas were cooked down. The result was flavorful and thick, and didn't even need to be served over a grain. We just ate a big bowl of the stew itself! This way, we had great textural contrast, and none of the flavors got watered down. Well worth the extra work!