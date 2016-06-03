Silky Chocolate Sauce

Bittersweet chocolate and cocoa powder turn into a rich, silky chocolate sauce in a matter of minutes. Simple enough to whip up when that hot fudge sundae craving hits.

Ruth Cousineau

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk corn syrup, cocoa and cornstarch in a small saucepan until smooth. Slowly whisk in milk, Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until mixture thickens and comes to a boil, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and whisk in chocolate and Cognac. Let cool.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

32 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 6.8g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 6.2g; fat 0.5g; saturated fat 0.3g; cholesterol 0.5mg; vitamin a iu 19.9IU; folate 0.6mcg; calcium 14.5mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 3.9mg; potassium 25mg; sodium 14.9mg.
