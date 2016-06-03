Plum Chutney

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Try this summertime spread on crackers with cream cheese or as a dipping sauce for grilled chicken.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
15 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine plums, vinegar, honey and crushed red pepper in a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over high heat. Cover, reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the plums start to break down, 5 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a blender or food processor and pulse several times into a coarse puree.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
25 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 6.4g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 5.8g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 100.7IU; vitamin c 2.7mg; folate 1.8mcg; calcium 1.9mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.1mg; potassium 46.6mg; sodium 0.1mg; added sugar 3g.
Exchanges:

1/2 fruit
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022