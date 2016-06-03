Ginger-Garlic Dipping Sauce

In addition to being a delicious dipping sauce for dumplings, this can be used as a marinade for chicken, pork or tofu.

Ying Chang Compestine
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2007

total:
40 mins
Servings:
36

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine soy sauce, lemon juice, vinegar, garlic, cilantro, ginger and sesame oil in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to allow flavors to blend.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 teaspoon
Per Serving:
5 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 0.4g; fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 3.8IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 0.2mcg; calcium 1mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.4mg; potassium 8.9mg; sodium 118.6mg.
