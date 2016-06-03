Summer Paella
Paella started as an outdoor dish. Grilling seafood, zesty sausage and vegetables before combining them with saffron-scented rice replicates that traditional character. Note that perfectly done paella rice will be dry and the slightest bit toothsome: it's not creamy or overly moist.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Prepare peppers and onion (Steps 1-3), cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Equipment: Three 12-inch skewers; 13-inch paella pan or large high-sided skillet
Nutrition Facts
1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 1/2 lean meat, 1 fat