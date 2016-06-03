Summer Paella

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Paella started as an outdoor dish. Grilling seafood, zesty sausage and vegetables before combining them with saffron-scented rice replicates that traditional character. Note that perfectly done paella rice will be dry and the slightest bit toothsome: it's not creamy or overly moist.

Cheryl & Bill Jamison
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2007

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

    Advertisement

  • Grill bell peppers, turning occasionally, until softened and charred in spots, about 8 minutes. Coat onion slices lightly with olive oil spray and grill, flipping once, until slightly softened and beginning to caramelize, about 2 minutes per side.

  • Transfer the peppers to a plastic bag and let it steam until cool enough to handle. Peel off the skins; discard the stems and seeds. Chop the peppers and onion.

  • Thread shrimp onto three 12-inch skewers. Lightly coat with olive oil spray.

  • Heat oil in a 13-inch paella pan or large high-sided skillet over medium heat. Add the bell peppers, onion and garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in broth, saffron and salt; bring to a boil. Add rice, stir just to combine and spread to form a thin, even layer in the pan. Reduce heat to a gentle simmer and cook the rice, uncovered, for 10 minutes.

  • After 10 minutes, gently fold the outside portions of rice into the center of the pan to ensure even cooking. Continue simmering, without stirring, until the rice looks dry and is just tender (it will still be a little toothsome), about 10 minutes more. Watch carefully and be prepared to shift the pan partially off the burner as necessary to keep the rice cooking at the same rate and prevent burning.

  • Meanwhile, place the skewered shrimp, clams (or mussels) and sausage on the grill. Grill the shrimp until firm and pink, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Remove from the skewers and place in a large bowl. Grill the clams (or mussels) until their shells pop open, 2 to 4 minutes total. (Discard any clams or mussels that don't open.) Add to the bowl with the shrimp, keeping them level to avoid losing their juices. Grill the sausage, turning occasionally, until cooked through, 10 to 14 minutes. When cool enough to handle, thinly slice and add to the bowl with the seafood.

  • When the rice is done, remove from the heat, cover with a lid or heavy kitchen towel and let stand for 5 minutes. Gently stir in peas and black and green olives. Scatter the sausage and seafood plus any accumulated juices over the rice and sprinkle with parsley.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare peppers and onion (Steps 1-3), cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Equipment: Three 12-inch skewers; 13-inch paella pan or large high-sided skillet

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
470 calories; protein 27.4g; carbohydrates 56.6g; dietary fiber 3.2g; sugars 3.3g; fat 14.4g; saturated fat 3.1g; cholesterol 108.3mg; vitamin a iu 1366.5IU; vitamin c 48.7mg; folate 40.5mcg; calcium 63.2mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 30.9mg; potassium 348.2mg; sodium 1345.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 1/2 lean meat, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022