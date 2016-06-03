Summer Paella

A Combination of Flavors & Freshness that Abounds! A different approach to paella by using the grill vs the oven, however on a hot summer night, you keep the heat outside and get to enjoy the tastes from the grill. By grilling you are able to better monitor the cooking time of the seafood and not overcook which is hard to control in the oven. The layers of tastes with the grillled onions, peppers and seafood are remarkable. Pros: A one pot dish that gets better the following day, easily adapts to additional vegetables Cons: requires some planning and timing coordination