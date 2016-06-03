Mock Ceviche

Traditionally, ceviche is raw fish that's “cooked” by marinating it in acidic citrus juice. Here we quickly poach the tilapia then marinate it with fresh herbs, lime juice and crunchy vegetables for an easy summer dinner. Make it a meal: Serve with warm corn tortillas.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2007

40 mins
4

  • Place tilapia in a medium skillet. Cover with water. Bring to a boil over high heat, remove from the heat, cover and let stand for 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, place jalapeno to taste in a small bowl and whisk in lime juice, 2 tablespoons cilantro, oregano and salt. Transfer the tilapia to a large, shallow, nonreactive dish with a slotted spoon and pour the lime juice mixture over the top. Add bell pepper, tomato, onion and olives; gently mix to combine. (It's OK if the tilapia breaks apart.) Cover and chill for at least 20 minutes.

  • Sprinkle with the remaining cilantro and avocado just before serving.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 hours.

about 1 1/2 cups
236 calories; protein 24.9g; carbohydrates 12.9g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 3.8g; fat 11g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 56.7mg; vitamin a iu 757.4IU; vitamin c 50.7mg; folate 86.7mcg; calcium 37.1mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 58.9mg; potassium 831.4mg; sodium 378.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 2 fat
