Mock Ceviche
Traditionally, ceviche is raw fish that's “cooked” by marinating it in acidic citrus juice. Here we quickly poach the tilapia then marinate it with fresh herbs, lime juice and crunchy vegetables for an easy summer dinner. Make it a meal: Serve with warm corn tortillas.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2007
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 hours.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 24.9g; carbohydrates 12.9g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 3.8g; fat 11g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 56.7mg; vitamin a iu 757.4IU; vitamin c 50.7mg; folate 86.7mcg; calcium 37.1mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 58.9mg; potassium 831.4mg; sodium 378.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 2 fat