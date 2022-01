Tried I tried this recipe though I made substitutions what I had on hand pretty close to the orginal. Instead of chopping and buying all fresh produce I had a pkg of Summer Vegetables (PictSweet) with all the ingredients and carrots. So I used this and omitted olives since I don't like them. I baked mine in the oven and wasn't done cooking after 20 min. I didn't think I could eat the fish baked so I cheated I would say by adding another 1 - 2 tbsp of oil into a pan and frying it. It was delicious and better than I expected! Well look at it this way least I didn't fry it with a bread coating!