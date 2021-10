Nice hearty full meal salad I love this salad and make it often now that I can actually find whole wheat orzo (an ingredient that's been called for in Eating Well recipes for years and years but which I could never find until recently). I do tend to make it a bit differently than written. I think it's better with marinated artichoke hearts, as unmarinated just don't have much flavor. I add some olive oil to the dressing and use dried dill instead of fresh, which I add to the dressing and let soften for a bit. I leave out the mint (don't have any fresh in the garden and dried doesn't have much flavor) and tomatoes (hate tomatoes). I use good quality sheep's milk feta, which makes a big difference in flavor, and probably add more than called for. I've served it over other greens than spinach on occasion, and it's always tasty. Pros: Quick and easy, makes a filling and well balanced meal