Spicy Potato & Kale Soup

Good enough to make again! This recipe was good and a great way to use a few items from our CSA. We found the spicy to be a little lacking at first but after we added just a little bit of crushed red pepper (maybe 1/4 t total?) it was perfect and a recipe that we'll definitely repeat. If you don't like soups that don't have much broth this soup is not for you since most got absorbed by the potatoes and kale. Pros: Filling and good overall flavor Cons: Not enough spice