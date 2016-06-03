Spicy Potato & Kale Soup

Spicy sausage--in this case, chorizo--pairs beautifully with hearty greens. If you like, substitute collard or mustard greens for the kale. If you can't get chorizo, hot Italian sausage will also work in this soup.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1993

Credit: Kelsey Hansen

total:
30 mins
Servings:
2

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a large saucepan over medium heat. Add chorizo and cook, stirring, until browned, about 2 minutes. Transfer the chorizo to a paper towel-lined plate; wipe out the pot.

  • Heat oil in the pot over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add broth, water, potato and garlic; increase the heat to high and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the potato is tender, 6 to 9 minutes. Lightly mash the potato with a wooden spoon. Add kale, a handful at a time, waiting until it has wilted before adding more. Adjust heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the kale is tender, about 5 minutes. Add the reserved chorizo and season with pepper.

To make ahead

Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Notes

Chorizo, a spicy pork sausage seasoned with paprika and chili, is originally from Spain and is often used in Mexican cooking. Chorizo can be made with raw or smoked, ground or chopped pork. Chorizo is available at well-stocked supermarkets, specialty food stores or online at tienda.com. Chorizo can be found in the deli section of most large supermarkets.

Tips for Two: Refrigerate leftover kale, preferably in a perforated plastic bag, for 5 to 10 days. Substitute kale in Sautéed Swiss Chard with Chile & Garlic; add during the last 4 minutes while cooking pasta; sauté with minced garlic and extra-virgin olive oil for an omelet filling or to stir into scrambled eggs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 10.6g; carbohydrates 23.5g; dietary fiber 4.3g; sugars 4.1g; fat 8.4g; saturated fat 2.5g; cholesterol 12.5mg; vitamin a iu 19167.1IU; vitamin c 65.2mg; folate 39.2mcg; calcium 125.1mg; iron 2.4mg; magnesium 47.8mg; potassium 847.8mg; sodium 671.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Reviews (1)

EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/27/2012
Good enough to make again! This recipe was good and a great way to use a few items from our CSA. We found the spicy to be a little lacking at first but after we added just a little bit of crushed red pepper (maybe 1/4 t total?) it was perfect and a recipe that we'll definitely repeat. If you don't like soups that don't have much broth this soup is not for you since most got absorbed by the potatoes and kale. Pros: Filling and good overall flavor Cons: Not enough spice Read More
