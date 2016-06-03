Creamy Fish Chowder

Really good, with a few adjustments I enjoyed this chowder, but I made a few changes: First, I used 2 pieces of bacon instead of one. I didn't add the fish while the soup was simmering--I let the potatoes get soft, then I used my immersion blender to blend the soup right in the pot. Then, I added the fish and cooked it through (I used mahi mahi). I used fat free half and half instead of milk, and I added some creole seasoning for more flavor. I added some hot sauce, and it was delicious!