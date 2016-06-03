Creamy Fish Chowder

Low-fat milk and mashed potatoes make this chowder so rich and creamy you won't miss the actual cream. Farm-raised tilapia and abundant Pacific cod--both with tender, flaky textures--are ocean-friendly choices.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1993

Recipe Summary test

total:
40 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a large saucepan over medium heat. Add bacon and cook, stirring often, until crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer the bacon with a slotted spoon to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.

  • Add onion, celery and garlic to the bacon drippings and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add clam juice (or chicken broth), fish, potatoes, thyme and bay leaf and bring to a simmer. Cover, reduce heat to maintain a simmer, and cook until the potatoes are tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Discard the bay leaf. With a slotted spoon, transfer about 2/3 cup of the solids to a bowl and mash with a potato masher or fork. Return to the pot and add the milk. Bring to a simmer.

  • Whisk water and cornstarch in a small bowl. When the soup comes to a simmer, gradually add the cornstarch mixture. Cook, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 1 minute. Season with pepper. Serve garnished with the cooked bacon and parsley, if using.

Tips

?Tips for Two: Leftover canned broth keeps up to 5 days in the refrigerator or up to 3 months in your freezer. Leftover broth in aseptic packages keep for up to 1 week in the refrigerator. Add to soups, sauces, stews; use for cooking rice and grains; add a little when reheating leftovers to prevent them from drying out.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 29.9g; carbohydrates 39.6g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 6.7g; fat 3.8g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 67mg; vitamin a iu 314.6IU; vitamin c 14.8mg; folate 65.5mcg; calcium 151.8mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 86.8mg; potassium 1285.1mg; sodium 270.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
