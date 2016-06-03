Crab Salad-Stuffed Pitas
Hold the mayo! We use ingredients that are high in flavor but low in calories--lime juice, ginger, cilantro and chile peppers among them--to make this crab salad both nutritionally sound and absolutely delicious. If you want to skip the pita, serve on a bed of Boston lettuce or mixed greens.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1992
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Note: Crab meat can be purchased in handy, 3.5-ounce, shelf-stable pouches--usually found in the same section as canned tuna. Each pouch is one serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 27.8g; carbohydrates 37.8g; dietary fiber 5.6g; sugars 1.6g; fat 9.9g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 70mg; vitamin a iu 665IU; vitamin c 5.1mg; folate 45.5mcg; calcium 99mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 51.2mg; potassium 240.7mg; sodium 667.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg.