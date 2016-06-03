Zesty Horseradish Cream

This versatile cream will become a staple in horseradish-loving kitchens. Whip up a batch to top baked potatoes.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1996

total:
5 mins
Servings:
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk all ingredients in a small bowl until blended.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
15 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 1.1g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.8g; fat 0.9g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 3.1mg; vitamin a iu 28.7IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; folate 2.8mcg; calcium 24.3mg; magnesium 2.8mg; potassium 34.3mg; sodium 20.5mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
