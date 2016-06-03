Coffee Rub

Coffee can be used as a great way to start your day...or end it, at the grill. The dark and toasty undertones from the coffee in this dry rub pair well with dark meats. Any freshly ground coffee beans will work; choose dark roast for the biggest coffee flavor or a lighter roast if you're looking for something a little more subtle. Use on: Chicken thighs, duck, beef, lamb

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2007

5 hrs
48

  • Mix coffee, pepper and salt together in a small bowl. Measure out 2 tablespoons of the rub. Using your hands, rub it evenly onto 1 1/2 pounds (6 servings) of your chosen protein just before grilling.

Make Ahead Tip: Store in an airtight container for up to 1 month.

1 teaspoon
6 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.4g; dietary fiber 0.3g; vitamin a iu 5.7IU; folate 0.2mcg; calcium 5.9mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 4.8mg; potassium 46mg; sodium 382.5mg.
Free Food
