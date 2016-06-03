Coffee Rub
Coffee can be used as a great way to start your day...or end it, at the grill. The dark and toasty undertones from the coffee in this dry rub pair well with dark meats. Any freshly ground coffee beans will work; choose dark roast for the biggest coffee flavor or a lighter roast if you're looking for something a little more subtle. Use on: Chicken thighs, duck, beef, lamb
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2007
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Store in an airtight container for up to 1 month.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 teaspoon
Per Serving:
6 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.4g; dietary fiber 0.3g; vitamin a iu 5.7IU; folate 0.2mcg; calcium 5.9mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 4.8mg; potassium 46mg; sodium 382.5mg.
Exchanges:
Free Food