Chile Spice Rub
This rub is the reason we return over and over again to our favorite lunch spot in Burlington, Vermont: Penny Cluse Café. Although we prefer the blend of chiles given here, any combination of 12 dried chiles will give you a delicious, spicy result. Use on: Extra-firm tofu, shrimp, scallops, salmon, mahi-mahi, chicken, pork, beef, lamb
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2007
Make Ahead Tip: Store in an airtight container for up to 3 months.
Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.
Serving Size:1 teaspoon
18 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 3.1g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 0.1g; fat 0.7g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 1169.4IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 3.9mcg; calcium 17.7mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 10.3mg; potassium 137.5mg; sodium 214.1mg.
free food