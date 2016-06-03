Chile Spice Rub

This rub is the reason we return over and over again to our favorite lunch spot in Burlington, Vermont: Penny Cluse Café. Although we prefer the blend of chiles given here, any combination of 12 dried chiles will give you a delicious, spicy result. Use on: Extra-firm tofu, shrimp, scallops, salmon, mahi-mahi, chicken, pork, beef, lamb

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2007

30 mins
48

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • Stem and seed chiles. Spread them on a small baking sheet and roast until fragrant, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl.

  • Spread cumin seeds on the baking sheet and roast until smoking and very fragrant, about 6 minutes. Stir in oregano and roast for 2 minutes more. Add to the bowl with the chiles, then add paprika and salt; stir to combine. Let cool slightly. Transfer to a food processor and process until the mixture is finely ground.

  • Measure out 2 tablespoons of the rub. Using your hands, rub it evenly onto 1 1/2 pounds (6 servings) of your chosen protein just before grilling.

Make Ahead Tip: Store in an airtight container for up to 3 months.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

1 teaspoon
18 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 3.1g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 0.1g; fat 0.7g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 1169.4IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 3.9mcg; calcium 17.7mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 10.3mg; potassium 137.5mg; sodium 214.1mg.
free food
