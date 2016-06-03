Red Wine Marinade
This simple classic marinade is perfect paired with dark or gamy meats. You can vary the flavor depending on what kind of red wine you choose. For a greater intensity, try using a full-bodied red, such as shiraz or zinfandel. For a more delicate flavor, use a lighter red, such as pinot noir or Burgundy. Use on: Chicken thighs, duck, beef, lamb
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2007
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: Use a vegetable peeler to easily remove strips of the outer orange skin (zest), leaving the bitter white pith behind.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 teaspoons
Per Serving:
8 calories; carbohydrates 0.7g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 1g; vitamin a iu 2.9IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 0.5mcg; calcium 1.4mg; magnesium 1.1mg; potassium 11.6mg; sodium 16mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:
free food