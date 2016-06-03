Red Wine Marinade

This simple classic marinade is perfect paired with dark or gamy meats. You can vary the flavor depending on what kind of red wine you choose. For a greater intensity, try using a full-bodied red, such as shiraz or zinfandel. For a more delicate flavor, use a lighter red, such as pinot noir or Burgundy. Use on: Chicken thighs, duck, beef, lamb

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2007

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine wine, onion, orange zest, rosemary, jelly, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Pour the marinade into a shallow baking dish or 1-gallon sealable plastic bag for marinating 1 to 2 pounds (4 to 8 servings) of your chosen protein.

Tips

Tip: Use a vegetable peeler to easily remove strips of the outer orange skin (zest), leaving the bitter white pith behind.

Nutrition Facts

8 calories; carbohydrates 0.7g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 1g; vitamin a iu 2.9IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 0.5mcg; calcium 1.4mg; magnesium 1.1mg; potassium 11.6mg; sodium 16mg; added sugar 1g.
free food
