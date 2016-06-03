Mojito Marinade
The mojito, a Cuban cocktail, is made with rum, lime juice and fresh mint muddled with sugar at the bottom of a tall glass. We turned this refreshing idea into a brightly flavored marinade that works well with any light meat or seafood. Use on: Extra-firm tofu, shrimp, scallops, mahi-mahi, chicken, pork
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2007
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 teaspoons
Per Serving:
21 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 2.4g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 1.7g; fat 0.9g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 48.8IU; vitamin c 1.7mg; folate 1.9mcg; calcium 2.9mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.1mg; potassium 14.1mg; sodium 112.6mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:
free food