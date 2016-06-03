Mojito Marinade

The mojito, a Cuban cocktail, is made with rum, lime juice and fresh mint muddled with sugar at the bottom of a tall glass. We turned this refreshing idea into a brightly flavored marinade that works well with any light meat or seafood. Use on: Extra-firm tofu, shrimp, scallops, mahi-mahi, chicken, pork

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2007

10 mins
30

Directions

  • Place shallots, mint, rum, lime zest, lime juice, honey, oil and salt in a food processor. Pulse until the shallots are finely chopped. Pour the marinade into a shallow baking dish or 1-gallon sealable plastic bag for marinating 1 to 2 pounds (4 to 8 servings) of your chosen protein.

Nutrition Facts

2 teaspoons
21 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 2.4g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 1.7g; fat 0.9g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 48.8IU; vitamin c 1.7mg; folate 1.9mcg; calcium 2.9mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.1mg; potassium 14.1mg; sodium 112.6mg; added sugar 2g.
free food
