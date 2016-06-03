Pirate Marinade

Wow - Just Wow First off - I love the name of this recipe. Although everyone I mentioned it to was wondering if it had rum in it. I was very excited when I saw this - I love all the ingredients in other dishes but was curious as to how they'd work in this. No worries needed! This is OUTSTANDING! I made it this morning and then marinated some chicken legs, thighs and breasts in it. I didn't change anything... it was FANTASTIC and will be my go to marinade from here on out. Simply Awesome!