Pirate Marinade

This big, bold marinade recipe was adapted from a local Vermont restaurant and caterer. We make it in huge batches and freeze the extras so we always have it on hand. Use on: Extra-firm tofu, salmon, chicken, duck, pork, beef, lamb

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2007

total:
30 mins
Servings:
48

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring, until translucent, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl.

  • Stir in soy sauce, vinegar, orange zest, orange juice, brown sugar, allspice, pepper, thyme, cloves, cinnamon and hot sauce. Let cool to room temperature.

  • Pour cooled marinade into a shallow dish or 1-gallon sealable plastic bag for marinating 1 to 2 pounds (4 to 8 servings) of your chosen protein.

Tips

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 teaspoons
Per Serving:
19 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.7g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 1.1g; fat 1.3g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 6.9IU; vitamin c 1.5mg; folate 1.2mcg; calcium 2.6mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.6mg; potassium 14.2mg; sodium 89.4mg; added sugar 1g.
