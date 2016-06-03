Shish Kebab with Tahini Sauce

Roasted and grilled meats are ubiquitous throughout the Middle East. This marinade, infused with allspice and cinnamon, would be excellent on lamb or chicken as well. Tuck the grilled chunks of meat and onion into warm whole-wheat pitas.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2007

total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine garlic, lemon juice, 1/4 cup oil, salt, allspice, cinnamon and pepper in a medium bowl. Place beef in a large sealable plastic bag and pour in the marinade. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 1 day.

  • Preheat grill to high.

  • Remove the beef from the bag. (Discard the marinade.) Brush onions with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Divide the beef among 6 skewers and the onions among the remaining 3 skewers. Grill the onions until charred and tender, 10 to 12 minutes per side. Grill the beef, turning once or twice, until slightly charred but still pink in the middle, about 6 minutes. Serve with Tahini Sauce.

Associated Recipes

Tahini Sauce

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 25.3g; carbohydrates 8.9g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 2.1g; fat 16.8g; saturated fat 3.1g; cholesterol 59.2mg; vitamin a iu 12.6IU; vitamin c 12.1mg; folate 34.3mcg; calcium 49.8mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 38.6mg; potassium 435.4mg; sodium 228.2mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 4 lean meat, 1 fat
