Baba Ganouj

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Grilled eggplant is pureed along with garlic, lemon juice and tahini to make a lighter version of the classic Middle Eastern dip. If you can't find ground sumac for the garnish, chopped pistachios are traditional as well. Serve with pita wedges or use as a spread for sandwiches.

Carolyn Malcoun

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
40 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to high.

    Advertisement

  • Prick eggplants all over with a fork. Thread garlic cloves onto a skewer. Grill the eggplants, turning occasionally, until charred and tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Grill the garlic, turning once, until charred and tender, 6 to 8 minutes.

  • Transfer the eggplants and garlic to a cutting board. When cool enough to handle, peel both. Transfer to a food processor. Add lemon juice, tahini and salt; process until almost smooth. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with sumac, if desired.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Equipment: Skewer

Tahini is a thick paste of ground sesame seeds. Look for it in large supermarkets in the Middle Eastern section or near other nut butters.

The tart berries of a particular variety of sumac bush add a distinctive element to many Middle Eastern dishes. Find them whole or ground in Middle Eastern markets or online at kalustyans.com or buylebanese.com.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1/4 cup
Per Serving:
33 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 4.8g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 2.1g; fat 1.5g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 16.1IU; vitamin c 3.7mg; folate 17mcg; calcium 11.3mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 11.5mg; potassium 161mg; sodium 244.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/30/2022